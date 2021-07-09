SCSO using license plate reader technology to solve crimes and recover stolen cars

SCSO reports that Flock Safety has helped with two Amber alerts, make 8 homicide arrests, plus recover 96 stolen cars.

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn — Authorities are using cameras to catch more suspects.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is now utilizing license plate reader technology to lower crime rates and catch stolen and wanted vehicles.

Look up in some parts of Shelby County and you may it, a Flock Safety camera, a public safety operating system designed to help combat crime.

“Where we’ve come with license plate reading technology and our understanding and the use of it is we almost use it as a verb now,” said SCSO Lt. David Ballard.

The cameras are able to identify the locations of wanted cars then dispatcher are able to verify hits and inform deputies of the situation.

“We show up on a scene I hear some of these kids, I call them kids these young officers say have you flocked that tag yet,” said Ballard.

SCSO reports that Flock Safety has helped with two Amber alerts, make 8 homicide arrests, plus recover 96 stolen cars.

“When you look at the total spectrum of crime you can’t predict everything,” explained Lt. Ballard. “But can we look at trends? Certainly. Can we see where we can apply resources to combat those trends? Absolutely.”

Ballard said an overwhelming majority of crime that’s committed is stolen cars.

SCSO is seeing nearly a 17% reduction for certain crimes since 2019.

Deputies using the technology are able to use if for both proactive and reactive crime fighting.

“We solved three car jackings off one particular camera and yes, the cars were going to a particular house,” said Ballard. “We identified this house now we know this guy’s a violent offender, he carjacks people that’s his trade. Well these go unsolved without that one camera.”