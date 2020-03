Sen. Rick Scott wants to ban TikTok from government-issued devices

The move is a response to cybersecurity concerns about spying from the Chinese government.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA ā€” Concerns over cybersecurity and possible spying by the Chinese government led to a push on Capitol Hill to ban all federal employees from using the popular app TikTok on government devices, Sen. Rick Scott said in a release.

Scott, along with republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri, introduced legislation that would ban all federal employees from using the app on their government-issued smartphones and other devices.

The State Department, the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Defense and the Transportation Security Administration have already banned TikTok on government-issued devices, according to the release.

"The use of apps like TikTok by federal employees on government devices is a risk to our networks and a threat to our national security, and Iā€™m proud to join Senator Hawley to put an end to it," Scott said. "We should all be very concerned about the threat of Communist China, and I hope my colleagues will join me to implement this ban immediately and protect our national security.ā€