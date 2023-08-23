Southwest Memphis community without phone and internet service for nearly two weeks

Those living in Boxtown say they have been without basic phone and internet service going on two weeks and their provider, AT&T, is still expecting them to pay.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Residents in the southwest Memphis community of Boxtown said they have been without basic phone and internet service for about two weeks, and their provider, AT&T, is still expecting them to pay.

Since August 10, Boxtown residents have been unsuccessful in getting answers from AT&T.

“We still are the land of broken promises,” one resident said.

Longtime resident Sarah Gladney, along with Easter Knox, are leading the charge.

“We’ve had issues for the last couple of weeks with our landline, AT&T landline and internet services,” Gladney said. “We don’t have any reception. It’s hard to get emergency phone calls, family, friends…”

They said the issue is not new and has worsened in recent weeks.

“They [elderly Boxtown residents] have to go outside and use their phones,” Knox said. “And we think it’s unfair; when the weather is bad or hot, you don’t need to be out. Sometimes people have to go out at night and use their phones.”

According to the Federal Communications Commission in Shelby County, nearly all households (98%) in Tennessee’s largest county could get stable and reliable broadband, but only about a third (32%) of residents actually have it.

“Reception is horrible out here,” Gladney said. “If we were in Cordova or Germantown, we wouldn’t have this problem…”

Some living in this southwest Memphis community called out their elected leaders, one resident claiming they are "not listening."

“What 17 people running for mayor? We haven’t seen any of those people,” one resident said.

We emailed AT&T and asked them to address the neighborhood's concerns.

“Our technicians have restored home phone and internet service to customers in the Boxtown area after a third party damaged our cables," AT&T said.

Residents in Boxtown told us they were still having issues with phone and internet service a few hours prior to AT&T's response.