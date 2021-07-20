Tech women, pull out those resumes, Comcast wants you!

Comcast is committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace for our employees to thrive.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Comcast announced Tuesday it plans to hire more than 16 Residential Installation and Service Technicians in Memphis. The company is holding a special Women’s TECHover virtual career event to encourage diversity in the field.

The event will highlight the phenomenal journeys of women in the technical field and provide networking opportunities with leaders and recruiters in Memphis.

The event will take place on July 21 at 5:30 p.m. CDT. Those interested in attending can visit: https://womentechovervirtualcareerevent.splashthat.com/.

Interested applicants may also apply for available positions at https://jobs.comcast.com/.

Comcast offers competitive pay and benefits, including insurance, free Xfinity television and internet services for employees in serviceable areas, 401K match, and an employee stock purchase program. New employees also receive a $1,500 sign-on bonus. Benefits begin on the first day of service.