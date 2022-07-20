Westbound lanes of I-240 at Lamar Avenue reopened after 18-wheeler crash

Traffic on westbound I-240 was at a standstill following an 18-wheeler crash with a car.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE: Traffic is flowing in both directions, TDOT Smartway cameras show.

Traffic on I-240 Westbound at Lamar Avenue is at a standstill following an 18-wheeler crash involving a car Wednesday.

The Memphis Fire Department said they responded to the crash around 2:30 p.m., moving the tractor-trailer into the westbound lanes to clear the scene.

One person was transported to Regional One Health, but their medical status is unknown at this time.

The tractor trailer is still blocking all westbound lanes of I-240 at Lamar, and it is unclear how long it will take to clear the scene. Avoid the area if you can.