MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were rushed to the hospital and are expected to recover after a car and and a MATA bus collided in South Memphis Tuesday, according to the Memphis Fire Department.

Firefighters said the crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. at Elliston Road and Elvis Presley Boulevard.

Two SUVs were wrecked at the scene.