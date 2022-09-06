Man & child injured after Dodge Charger crashes into MATA bus and catches fire

Memphis Police now say a man who they first believed had been shot before crashing into a MATA bus, causing a fire, was injured in the crash and not shot.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE 5:10 p.m. Memphis Police now say a man who they first believed had been shot before crashing into a MATA bus, causing a fire, was injured in the crash and not shot.

The Dodge Charger caught fire after crashing with a MATA bus on Shelby Dr. at Faronia Road, east of Elvis Presley in front of Southland Mall about 5:40 a.m.

When officers got the scene, MPD said 'due to the trauma sustained by the driver,' they believed he had been shot before the crash. He was taken to Baptist East Hospital in Critical condition.

At the hospital, investigators said it was determined all of the driver's injuries happened in the crash, and he had not been shot.

MPD also said two passengers - a man and a child, were at the scene. They said the vehicle's owner arrived and identified the two and the child was taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in non critical condition.

Westbound lanes between Faronia Rd. and Elvis Presley were blocked for hours as MPD worked to investigate and clear the scene.