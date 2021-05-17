WATCH: ARDOT to update I-40 Mississippi River bridge closure, future repairs

The I-40 Hernando de Soto bridge was closed indefinitely for cars, trucks after inspection uncovered major crack in steel beam last week.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Monday afternoon, in a news conference, the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) Director and Deputy Director will provide updates on the I-40 Hernando de Soto bridge closure in downtown Memphis, which connects Arkansas and Tennessee.

The 1:00 p.m. update from Little Rock is expected to update the bridge condition, timeline for repairs and findings from an ARDOT investigation.

This could provide a clearer idea on when cars and trucks can again across on the bridge, after all lanes of traffic were closed indefinitely last Tuesday after a routine inspection uncovered a major crack in a steel support beam on the bridge.

ARDOT is in charge of the annual inspections and TDOT is in charge of repairs of the Hernando de Soto bridge connecting the Volunteer State and Natural State.

Transportation leaders estimate around 45,000 vehicles typically cross that bridge each day.

For now, all traffic is now rerouted to the I-55 bridge, making commutes through downtown Memphis much longer and causing truck delays delivering products.

Last Wednesday, the Tennessee Department of Transportation's deputy commissioner said it was plausible the bridge could be closed for cars and trucks for months, not weeks.

Engineers are also considering whether the bridge would be safe to accommodate some open lanes of traffic during repair and construction work.

Friday, the Coast Guard allowed boats carrying cargo barges to again go underneath the I-40 bridge on the Mississippi River. As of Monday morning, a Coast Guard spokesperson said all of the backed up river traffic was cleared late Sunday.

Friday, ARDOT also confirmed images posted on social media, claiming that same crack was on the support beam since 2019, was in fact accurate. This means the crack was not discovered during inspections in 2019 and 2020, when inspectors rated the I-40 bridge in Memphis as in 'fair' condition.

The bridge situation is also drawing increasing national attention.

Sen. Bill Hagerty of Tennessee, a Republican, wrote a letter to President Joe Biden Saturday, urging immediate action.

That letter from Sen. Hagerty read in part: "This situation is affecting the lives and livelihoods of real people right now. Resolving it should not require legislation, nor should it be delayed as politicians in Washington wrangle over the definition of infrastructure. This situation demands an urgent, all-hands approach to address the public safety and economic emergency mounting at my state’s western border."

Monday morning, a White House spokesperson sent an email update about the I-40 bridge situation.

That email from the WH included these points:

The (proposed) American Jobs Plan provides $115 billion for roads and bridges, including $50 billion in new funding for bridge repair, rehabilitation, and replacement. The Bridge Improvement Program includes multiple elements: more funding for bridge repair and preservation, a new program to replace 10,000 small bridges off the national highways system, a new program to replace 10 of the most economically significant bridges in the country, and a new program for bridge resilience.

The I-40 bridge is the kind of regionally significant bridge that could be considered for funding under the large bridge program proposed by the American Jobs Plan.