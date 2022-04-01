x
Bridge inspection will temporarily close lanes Wednesday

There will be a routine inspection of the I-40 Hernando de Soto Bridge throughout the day Wednesday.
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A routine inspection of the Hernando de Soto Bridge will require temporary lane closures Wednesday, January 5th.

The Westbound outside lane of the I-40 Bridge crossing the Mississippi River will be closed from 7 a.m. - noon. The inspection team will then move over to the eastbound outside lane from noon - 5 p.m., weather permitting.

There will be signage and orange cones to control traffic. Drivers should exercise caution when approaching and traveling through the work zone.

