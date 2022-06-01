Large paving project in Collierville set to be completed by June

The Public Works Division said the project was slightly delayed due to recent weather, but once completed, about 4.5% of the town’s roads will be repaved.

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Officials with the Town of Collierville said Thursday that a large paving project there is set to be completed by June 1, 2022.

The Public Works Division said the project was slightly delayed due to recent weather, but once completed, about 4.5% of the town’s roads will be repaved – a total of more than 32 lane miles (which are 12 feet wide and 5,280 feet long).

Town officials said the 2022 road paving project is one of the largest in its history, with a budget of $2.5 million. It’s being paid for through the Town’s General Fund and the State Street Aid Fund, which comes from gasoline taxes collected.

“While the funds received from the state have remained stable over the years, the cost of asphalt paving has increased about 10% each year due to the increased cost of a barrel of oil, fuel and labor. We are thankful to the BMA for budgeting funds from the General Fund to help with this year's project,” said Murray Beard, Public Services Technical Specialist, in a news release.

Residents can also report potholes and road failures to Public Services by using the Mayor’s Action Center or calling directly at 901-457-2800.

From Collierville Public Works: “Please be alert when driving in or near work zones, especially when workers are present. In 2020, there were 3,700 crashes in work zones on Tennessee roads. Do your part to keep yourself and others safe by moving over and slowing down when you see road work and never text and drive.”