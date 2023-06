The Tennessee Department of Transportation said the crash involving a semi truck was reported about 9:15 a.m. Wednesday and is affecting southbound traffic on I-55.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers beware: a crash along I-55 near Kansas St. is causing some delays.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation said the crash involving a semi truck was reported about 9:15 a.m. Wednesday and is affecting southbound traffic on I-55. Two right lanes are blocked, and the right shoulder is blocked.

We have reached out to Memphis Police and Fire to determine if anyone was injured in the crash.