Three-vehicle crash leaves four to hospital with one man detained, Memphis police say

Officers said they responded shortly before 7 p.m. to Walnut Grove and Brierview. This is west of Shelby Farms.
Credit: Photo by Stephen Pimpo

Four people are in the hospital and one man has been detained after a three-vehicle crash occurred in East Memphis Monday night, according to Memphis Police Department (MPD).

Three of the people involved were sent to Baptist East in non-critical condition, according to MPD. One person involved was sent to Regional One in critical condition, according to MPD.

The investigation is ongoing, according to MPD.

