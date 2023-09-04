Three-vehicle crash leaves four to hospital with one man detained, Memphis police say

Officers said they responded shortly before 7 p.m. to Walnut Grove and Brierview. This is west of Shelby Farms.

Four people are in the hospital and one man has been detained after a three-vehicle crash occurred in East Memphis Monday night, according to Memphis Police Department (MPD).

Officers said they responded shortly before 7 p.m. to Walnut Grove and Brierview. This is west of Shelby Farms.

Three of the people involved were sent to Baptist East in non-critical condition, according to MPD. One person involved was sent to Regional One in critical condition, according to MPD.

The investigation is ongoing, according to MPD.