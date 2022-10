The crash was reported before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, and smoke could be seen in the area on the traffic cameras provided by ARDOT.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — I-40 eastbound in St. Francis County, Arkansas is blocked after a fiery crash involving “multiple tractor trailers,” according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

The crash is just east of Forrest City near Widener. Traffic is being diverted to Highway 70 at Exit 239.

