The Memphis Fire Department is responding to the crash, shutting down all lanes of traffic on the busy Memphis thoroughfare.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A crash has all lanes of Sam Cooper Boulevard in Memphis near Highland Street and Graham Street shut down.

The Memphis Fire Department and Memphis Police are responding to the scene.

Memphis Police said officers responded to a three car accident at the scene.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene, while one person was transported to Regional One Health in critical condition.

Memphis Police said this is an ongoing investigation.