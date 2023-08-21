x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

Crash on Sycamore View leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

Memphis Police responded to the deadly crash just before 11:30 a.m. Monday, and have the road blocked for now.
Credit: ABC24/Ashton Powell

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and two others were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a four-car crash on Sycamore View Road in Memphis Monday. 

According to Memphis Police, their officers responded to the four-car crash at Sycamore View Road and Macon Cove near I-40 around 11:29 a.m. Monday.

One person was found and pronounced dead on the scene. Two others were taken to nearby hospitals in non-critical condition. 

MPD said all lanes of Sycamore View are blocked from Macon to I-40. Avoid the area. 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

MPD: Two dead, one injured in major car crash

Before You Leave, Check This Out