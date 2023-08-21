Crash on Sycamore View leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

Memphis Police responded to the deadly crash just before 11:30 a.m. Monday, and have the road blocked for now.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and two others were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a four-car crash on Sycamore View Road in Memphis Monday.

According to Memphis Police, their officers responded to the four-car crash at Sycamore View Road and Macon Cove near I-40 around 11:29 a.m. Monday.

One person was found and pronounced dead on the scene. Two others were taken to nearby hospitals in non-critical condition.