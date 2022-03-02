Dangerous conditions lead to multiple crashes on Memphis highways

The roads are slick and dangerous so stay off the roads unless you absolutely have to be out.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With the slick-icy road conditions, accidents have been happening all over the city.

ABC24 wants to keep you informed so that if you have to be on the road, you can avoid the areas. We will update this page as the information comes in.

Austin Peay Highway and James Road

There was a 16-car pile around 4:30 Thursday afternoon.

Memphis Fire Department (MFD) told ABC24 that six people have been transported to the hospital with 2 in critical condition and 4 in non-critical. There were a total of 21 people involved in the crash.

According to MFD, a Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) bus arrived on scene to keep those involved with this accident warm.

MFD crews responded to a Multi-vehicle MVA @ 2800 Austin Peay Hwy. 16 vehicles involved, 6 transported to the ER, 2 critical, 4 noncritical. MATA Bus on the scene to keep people warm. Avoid the area and expect significant delays. pic.twitter.com/AzXRfj5sm4 — Memphis Fire Department (@MEM_Fire) February 4, 2022

I-40 at the Hernando DeSoto Bridge

A semi truck jack-knifed on the Hernando Desoto Bridge in Memphis Thursday afternoon.

Memphis Police are on the scene and say there were no injuries.

I-40/I-240 Midtown Junction