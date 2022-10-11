One person killed crash in southwest Memphis involving MATA bus

Memphis police said one person died from their injuries in the two-vehicle crash about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said one person died in a crash in southwest Memphis Tuesday morning involving a MATA bus.

Officers responded to the two-vehicle crash about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday at Third Street and Weaver Road. Investigators said one person was taken to the hospital, where they died from their injuries.

Several lanes of traffic were closed due to the investigation. IT reopened about 11:30 a.m.

MATA said there was also a second crash Tuesday morning involving a MATA vehicle.

MATA released a statement saying, "Our thoughts are with all involved in two separate roadway incidents this morning, where MATA buses were struck by vehicles. In all, five of seven MATA bus passengers and one of two MATA bus drivers received noncritical injuries.

We are fully cooperating with the Memphis Police Department's ongoing investigation."

At 6:32 AM, officers responded to a two vehicle collision at the intersection of Third Street and Weaver Road. One person was pronounced deceased on scene. This is an ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/UKxbUlI7Sq — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 11, 2022