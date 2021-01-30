Driver faces charges after hitting Alcoa police cruiser Thursday night with K-9 unit inside

A driver is facing charges after a hitting police cruiser that had a K-9 unit in it Thursday night.
Officials said that K-9 unit Kodi managed to escape without any serious injuries. His handler was outside helping another person with a broken down vehicle when a driver hit the cruiser. Kodi only had minor injuries on his stomach as a result of the crash.
The driver was charged with driving under the influence and three counts of aggravated assault, officials said.
"K-9 Kodi would like to remind everyone to not drink and drive! Also, please remember to move over when passing an emergency vehicle on the side of the roadway," officials wrote in a post on Facebook.