Fires to be conducted along Natchez Trace Parkway

Prescribed fires help to reduce hazardous fuels that could burn in a wildfire, as well as protect the woodland in the area.

When smoke is visible, and if a fire crew is present, motorists should reduce speed to a maximum of 30 mph and turn on headlights. Short term closures of trails and pullouts during the fires are possible. If visibility becomes too difficult to see, the Parkway may be closed until the smoke has cleared. Smoke in the air may still be visible several days after the fire operations have concluded.