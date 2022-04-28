x
Fires to be conducted along Natchez Trace Parkway

If you are in the Tupelo Mississippi area or travel along Natchez Trace Parkway, here is what you need to know.
Credit: National Park Service

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Park Service will be conducting prescribed fires along Natchez Trace Parkway, in Tupelo, MS the rest of this week. 

Prescribed fires help to reduce hazardous fuels that could burn in a wildfire, as well as protect the woodland in the area.  

National Park Service staff will work in the following areas: 

  • Tockshish, Milepost 250, Pontotoc County 
  • Old Trace and Confederate Gravesites, Milepost 270, Lee County 
  • Chickasaw Village, Milepost 262, Lee County

When smoke is visible, and if a fire crew is present, motorists should reduce speed to a maximum of 30 mph and turn on headlights. Short term closures of trails and pullouts during the fires are possible. If visibility becomes too difficult to see, the Parkway may be closed until the smoke has cleared. Smoke in the air may still be visible several days after the fire operations have concluded. 

For more information, visit the Natchez Trace Parkway Fire Management Website, or contact Fire Management Officer Doug Sprouse, james_sprouse@nps.gov, (662) 680-4029. 

