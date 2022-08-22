Full-depth paving closes SR 179 in Stanton

STANTON, Tenn. — Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) contract crews will close SR 179 in Stanton for about eight weeks for full-depth paving work.
According to TDOT, starting Monday, August 22, SR 179 will be closed from SR 1/U.S. Highway 79 to near the Tipton County line. Only local residents and first responders will be allowed through that section of SR 179.
Residents that live within the project limits will have access to their property but should drive carefully through the work zone due to construction personnel, heavy equipment, and ongoing construction work.
This is part of a $4.6 million project in Stanton that consists of about five miles of road improvements. The project includes full-depth reclamation, chip sealing, paving and pavement markings.