Full-depth paving closes SR 179 in Stanton

Starting Monday, August 22, SR 179 will be closed from SR 1/U.S. Highway 79 to near the Tipton County line for about 8 weeks.

STANTON, Tenn. — Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) contract crews will close SR 179 in Stanton for about eight weeks for full-depth paving work.

According to TDOT, starting Monday, August 22, SR 179 will be closed from SR 1/U.S. Highway 79 to near the Tipton County line. Only local residents and first responders will be allowed through that section of SR 179.

Residents that live within the project limits will have access to their property but should drive carefully through the work zone due to construction personnel, heavy equipment, and ongoing construction work.