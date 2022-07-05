Lane closures to cause delays on Wolf River Boulevard in Germantown

Intermittent lane closures for the project between Kimbrough Road and Farmington Boulevard are scheduled through Tuesday, July 12.

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — The city of Germantown's asphalt contractor will begin repairs Wednesday, July 6, on Wolf River Boulevard between Kimbrough Road and Farmington Boulevard.

According to a release, the contractor will be repairing areas on the road that have settled since the connector was completed in 2013.

Intermittent lane closures for the project are scheduled through Tuesday, July 12. One lane in both directions will remain open at all times.