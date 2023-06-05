Gov. Bill Lee makes stop in Memphis as part of tour touting transportation in Tennessee

The visit was part of a statewide tour the governor is doing in support of the Transportation Modernization Act.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee was in Memphis Monday morning, touting what he calls a ‘significant achievement’ with the Transportation Modernization Act.

The visit was part of a statewide tour the governor is doing in support of the bill, which sets aside billions of dollars for road improvements across the Volunteer State. It also includes the addition of toll roads.

Monday, the governor was joined by the Tennessee Department of Transportation, state, and county officials to talk about next steps for the I-55 and Crump Boulevard interchange. Construction work on that area begins Friday morning, June 9, 2023. It includes a new roundabout for drivers to get on the I-55 bridge.

Lee said the I-55 project is one of most important projects for Memphis and West Tennessee.

“This is what it looks like when a community and their representatives and private sector come together to change lives. When this interchange is improved, it's gonna change the lives, not only of the people who live here but live all across West Tennessee,” said Lee.