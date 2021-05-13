Hernando DeSoto beam crack causing delays for truckers in Memphis

Congestion is a hurdle truckers will have to get accustomed to when traveling through the mecca of distribution.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — For drivers traveling across I-55 now that the I-40 “M” bridge is closed for repairs – there’s plenty of congestion.

Meanwhile, truckers traveling through Memphis, the mecca of distribution will have to deal with delays.

“It’s just causing a lot of extra traffic with all of the traffic on Interstate 55,” commented Rodney Yarbrough, the terminal manager at Quality Carriers.

The major crack in the metal beam on I-40 is extending truck drivers’ time on the road as officials estimate repairs taking months.

“When you have the bridge where it’s going to be shutdown like this for you know an extended period of time and they don’t really know how long just yet, it’s affecting all of the interstate traffic that’s coming through Memphis,” said Yarbrough.

For truck driver Anthony Wood who regularly drives through Memphis, the delays are something he’ll get accustomed to.

"There isn't any bypassing it as you can see. It's no bypassing it you know I came in early I thought I could get past you know a little bit but hey I think everybody's thinking the same thing right now," said Wood.

So it took me roughly 30 minutes to get from Love’s Travel Stop in West Memphis back to Memphis.



Department of transportation authorities said about 41,000 to 50,000 vehicles travel across I-40 daily. About 25% to 30% of those are trucks.

“We’re working around it I mean we’re trying to start our local guys earlier in the morning,” Yarbrough said. “Get as much as we can before you know rush hour starts.”

They’re also doing as much as they can after the rush hour.