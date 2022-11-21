New & improved Holly Springs Road opens Tuesday in Hernando

City and state leaders gathered Monday for an official ribbon-cutting for the road.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officials said a new and improved Holly Springs Road in Hernando, Mississippi, will be ready for drivers starting Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, about 10 a.m.

The area was notorious for constantly flooding. Just from 2019 to 2021, flooding shut down the road nearly two dozen times. So back in 2020, crews started working on building five new bridges for the road and raising it by ten feet.

"We won't see any flooding in this area hopefully for a very, very long time. If we do, then you might as well get your ark ready cause it's the end of times,” said Michael Lee, District 5.

They had hoped to have the road open by Monday afternoon, but crews were still installing the last set of guardrails. Because those are considered safety equipment, the road can’t open until that’s done.

Drivers may see intermittent lane closures over the next few days as well as other items are finished up.