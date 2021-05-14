I-22 in Marshall County, Mississippi, closed in one area for emergency bridge repair

The Mississippi Department of Transportation said I-22 westbound at West Holly Springs/Ashland – Exit 26 – is temporarily closed as crew work to repair the bridge.

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss — While Tennessee and Arkansas work on repairing the I-40 Hernando de Soto bridge, Mississippi is making emergency repairs of its own to a bridge in Marshall County.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation said I-22 westbound at West Holly Springs/Ashland – Exit 26 – is temporarily closed as crew work to repair the bridge there.

Traffic is being directed around the closure and drivers are asked to find an alternate route if headed that way.

MDOT expects the closure to remain in effect until about 9:00 p.m. Friday night.

Emergency bridge repair on I-22 at West Holly Springs / Ashland EX 26 in Marshall County has the westbound lanes CLOSED.



