The Memphis Fire Department and TDOT are responding to the crash. Avoid the area if you can.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department and TDOT are responding to a multi-car crash on I-240 West near the Mt. Moriah Road exit.

TDOT cameras captured at least one car overturned in the middle of the roadway.

All lanes of traffic westbound are currently blocked off as MFD responds to the crash.