I-40 lanes in East Arkansas will be closed starting Wednesday to repair damaged section from deadly tanker truck fire

A tanker truck burst into flame after being involved in a crash Monday outside of Forrest City, Arkansas. One person died in the crash.

ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, Ark. — The section of an overpass on I-40 near Forrest City, Arkansas, that was damaged in a tanker truck fire Monday will require repairs that will cause overnight lane closures, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT).

Overnight lane closures will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday to repair damage caused by the crash, ARDOT said.

The lane closures are expected to remain in place overnight through 10 a.m. Thursday.

Expect delays as all eastbound traffic will be placed in the inside (left) lane at the St. Francis River Bridge. Once outside lane repairs are completed, traffic will be shifted to the outside (right) lane as repairs are completed on the inside lanes.

Crews will be focused on repairing two main areas of the roadway that experienced fire damage from the crash. Each damaged section will require the removal of the deck, rebar remediation, and recasting of the deck.

ARDOT said the truck, hauling diesel fuel, caught fire near mile marker 245 outside of Forrest City, Arkansas, Monday.

Arkansas State Police said at least three vehicles, among them, two commercial carrier trucks, were involved in the crash. At least one occupant involved in the crash was trapped, and one person is confirmed to have died, ARDOT said.