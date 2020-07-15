TBI: One person dead after officer-involved shooting following THP pursuit on I-40 in downtown Knoxville

TBI said this is an active and ongoing investigation, all lanes on I-40 have reopened.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Update 7/15/20 8 a.m.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said one person is dead and another is in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting near downtown Knoxville.

TBI said shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday, Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper spotted a Chevy Tahoe on I-75 that was believed to be occupied by a man wanted on murder charges in Florida.

Officials said they tried to stop the car on I-40 East near Watt Road but the driver refused to stop and troopers pursued them. Deputies with the Knox Co. Sheriff's Office joined the pursuit to assist.

Near Exit 388 in downtown Knoxville, troopers and deputies tried to force the Tahoe to stop and one of the people in the Tahoe fired shots at the officers.

According to TBI, a trooper and four deputies shot back hitting both people in the SUV.

Both suspects were taken to a local hospital, where one of them died and the other is still being treated.

TBI said one trooper and a deputy had minor injuries.

According to TBI, it is not releasing the name of the suspects.

The interstate through downtown was shut down during the investigation but was reopened by 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

Original Story (7/14):

The TBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting on I-40 east near James White Parkway in downtown Knoxville.

Knox County dispatchers said they got a call about the shooting around 7:45. Witnesses in the area said they heard gunshots.

Information is very limited at this time, but a spokesperson said that troopers from the Tennessee Highway Patrol were part of a pursuit in the area at the time of the shooting. She said no troopers were injured.

MEDIA: TBI Agents are responding to the scene of an officer-involved shooting that occurred this evening on I-40 E, near James White Parkway in Knoxville.@TBILeslie will provide additional details once agents have an opportunity to gather preliminary information. pic.twitter.com/SSgPBTtC9W — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) July 15, 2020

I-40E is still shut down with a heavy police presence. THP will be diverting I-40 West traffic to I-640 West on the east end of town for approximately 2 hours. During this period, all on-ramps to I-40 West between I-640 and the incident site will be closed by KPD officers, according to TDOT.

