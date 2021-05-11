I-40 Hernando de Soto bridge over the Mississippi River is closed because of a crack in the bridge

The Arkansas Department of Transportation said a routine inspection revealed a crack requiring further investigation.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — You’ll want to avoid the I-40 Hernando de Soto bridge Tuesday afternoon.

Memphis Police said all lanes of the bridge have been shut down due to maintenance. MPD said the bridge is being inspected.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation tweeted out that a routine inspection revealed a crack in the bridge that needed further investigation.

It’s unknown when the bridge will reopen.

Drivers should take an alternate route until further notice.

We will let you know when the bridge reopens.