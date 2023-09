All westbound lanes are blocked as of 8:15 p.m. Friday after a car flipped upside down in a crash.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — All lanes of I-40 West at North Watkins Street in North Memphis are currently blocked after a crash caused one car to flip over on the highway.

Memphis Police arrived to the scene at I-40 West and Watkins around 7:15 p.m. Friday, and currently have all westbound lanes blocked to traffic.

Two people were taken to Regional One in critical condition, according to MPD.