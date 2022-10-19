Be prepared for long-term lane closures and traffic shifts on I-55 at Crump through 2023

All I-55 north and southbound traffic will shift to the I-55 southbound lanes until fall 2023, with one lane in each direction.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation wants drivers to be prepared for long-term lane closures and shifts along I-55.

TDOT said on Thursday, Oct. 20 and Friday, Oct. 21 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night, crews will shift traffic. Then once complete, all I-55 north and southbound traffic will shift to the I-55 southbound lanes until fall 2023, with one lane in each direction.

At that time, TDOT said what’s left of the Wisconsin Street bridge and pedestrian bridge will be demolished.

Below is a list of closures still in place:

I-55 NB exit ramp to EB Crump will be closed.

McLemore entrance ramp to I-55 NB will be closed.

Wisconsin will remain closed.

Riverside Drive SB will remain closed at Carolina Avenue.

Channel 3 ramps to and from Riverside Drive SB will remain closed.

Riverside Drive SB to I-55 NB ramp will remain closed.

Riverside Drive SB to Crump Boulevard EB ramp will remain closed.

Crump Boulevard WB ramp to I-55 SB will remain closed.

All work is weather permitting. A detour will be posted for all closures.

From TDOT: As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for their destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.