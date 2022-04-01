I-55 southbound at Horn Lake Creek Bridge closed after crash involving tractor-trailer

I-55 southbound from Stateline Rd. to Church Rd. is expected to be closed until about 6 p.m. Friday.

SOUTHAVEN, Miss — Southaven Police said part of I-55 southbound is closed after a crash involving a tractor-trailer.

I-55 southbound from Stateline Rd. to Church Rd. is closed after the crash about 11:15 a.m. Friday along the interstate near the Horn Lake Creek Bridge.

Investigators said a tractor-trailer and two other vehicles were involved, and at some point, the bridge was hit and the tractor-trailer flipped onto its side.

Officers said no one was injured.

Hazmat crews were called in to the scene and crews are working to remove the tractor-trailer.

The closure is expected to last until about 6 p.m. Friday. Anyone driving that direction should find an alternate route.

At approximately 11:13 AM, in the area of I55 Southbound and Horn Lake Creek Bridge, and motor vehicle accident occurred involving 2 passenger vehicles, along with a tractor-trailer. The bridge was struck, and the tractor-trailer flipped on its side.

There were no injuries. I55 Southbound is closed at this time from Stateline Rd to Church Rd. Hazmat crews are on scene, and in the process of removing the tractor-trailer. The closure is expected to last until 6:00 PM. Please use alternate routes.

Major Seth Kern

——UPDATE 1:25pm——

The heavy duty wrecker is on scene now and will begin to work on getting the truck upright and then towed.



The heavy duty wrecker is on scene now and will begin to work on getting the truck upright and then towed.

Thank you for your patience and cooperation today!