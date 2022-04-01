I-55 southbound at Horn Lake Creek Bridge closed after crash involving tractor-trailer

SOUTHAVEN, Miss — Southaven Police said part of I-55 southbound is closed after a crash involving a tractor-trailer.
I-55 southbound from Stateline Rd. to Church Rd. is closed after the crash about 11:15 a.m. Friday along the interstate near the Horn Lake Creek Bridge.
Investigators said a tractor-trailer and two other vehicles were involved, and at some point, the bridge was hit and the tractor-trailer flipped onto its side.
Officers said no one was injured.
Hazmat crews were called in to the scene and crews are working to remove the tractor-trailer.
The closure is expected to last until about 6 p.m. Friday. Anyone driving that direction should find an alternate route.
