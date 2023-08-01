Overnight inspections will close lanes along I-40 bridge over Mississippi River

An Arkansas Department of Transportation inspection of the I-40 bridge will begin Monday, Aug. 14, and run about four weeks.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Drivers who regularly take the I-40 Hernando de Soto bridge over the Mississippi River should prepare for possibly delays coming up soon.

An Arkansas Department of Transportation inspection of the I-40 bridge will begin Monday, Aug. 14, and run about four weeks. ARDOT said the inspection will require overnight closures for the center and outside lanes.

The department said the closures will run 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. each day, but times may be adjusted as needed. They said at least ne lane of traffic in each direction will remain open at all times.