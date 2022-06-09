Scheduled inspection of Hernando de Soto Bridge to cause lane closures

Weather permitting, outside eastbound lane closures will begin June 18. Outside westbound lane closures are expected to start June 20.

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A scheduled inspection of the Hernando de Soto Bridge will require single outside lane closures for about two weeks starting Saturday, June 18.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, this is a continuation of the spring inspection to perform additional ultrasonic testing of welds west of the bridge's main arch spans.

Weather permitting, Saturday, June 18, outside eastbound lane closures will begin. Outside westbound lane closures are expected to begin Monday, June 20. The inspection may occasionally require simultaneous lane closures of the outside lanes in each direction.

Only one lane of traffic in each direction will be closed at a time and will be limited to the following times:

Westbound outside: Monday-Friday | 5:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Eastbound outside: Monday-Friday | 8:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Either westbound or eastbound outside: Saturday-Sunday | 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.