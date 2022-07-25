x
Routine I-55 bridge inspection to cause lane closures

Credit: WATN

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. — A routine inspection of the Interstate 55 Mississippi River Bridge will require single outside lane closures for about three weeks beginning Monday, August 1. 

Weather permitting, Monday, August 1, outside lane closures will begin in the northbound direction. Only one lane of traffic will be closed at a time. 

  • Northbound outside: Monday-Thursday | 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Southbound outside: Monday-Thursday | 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Drivers should slow down and minimize distractions when moving through a work zone. Using a phone in a work zone is against the law and can result in citations and doubled fines. 

ARDOT will perform the inspection.

