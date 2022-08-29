TDOT to pause lane closures on interstates and highways for Labor Day weekend travel

TDOT said construction crews will stop all lane closure activity starting noon on Friday for the Labor Day holiday weekend.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation will be pausing lane closures across the state for the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Traffic is expected to be busy for the holiday, so TDOT said construction crews will stop all lane closure activity on interstates and state highways starting at noon on Friday until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

“The Labor Day holiday is typically a busy travel time,” said TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley. “We want to ensure that the thousands of travelers using Tennessee’s roadways during this period arrive at their destinations quickly and safely without being impeded by road construction delays.”

Drivers are still urged to obey posted speed limits in construction zones because workers will still be on-site in many places. People caught speeding in work zones when workers are present could face a fine of $250 to $500, plus court fees and possibly increased insurance premiums.