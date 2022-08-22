Drivers, be prepared for lane closures on I-40 bridge in September

The I-40 Hernando de Soto bridge over the Mississippi River will have lane closures for about four weeks starting Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, due to inspections.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers be aware: the I-40 Hernando de Soto bridge over the Mississippi River in Memphis will have lane closures for about four weeks starting Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, due to inspections.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation said the work will require alternating single outside lane closures Monday through Thursday for about four weeks. Weather permitting, they will begin in the eastbound direction. Only one lane of traffic in each direction will be closed at a time.

The closures will be limited to the following times, according to ARDOT:

Westbound outside: Mon-Thurs | 6:30a.m. – 3:30p.m.

Eastbound outside: Mon-Thurs | 8:30a.m. – 5:30p.m.

ARDOT said the hands-on inspection will be done by a Nonredundant Steel Tension Member (NSTM) and requires specific load-carrying areas underneath the roadway to be inspected, including the section which developed a large crack last year, but ARDOT said the inspection is routine.