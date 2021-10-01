Heading across the I-55 bridge soon? Plan ahead for lane closures

MARION, Ark — A routine inspection of the I-55 bridge is leading to lane closures for parts of the next two weeks, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation officials.
Weather permitting, the closures are planned on the following days:
- Monday, October 4 through Thursday, October 10: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the outside southbound lane
- Monday, October 11 through Thursday, October 14: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the outside northbound lane
The inspection began in August, but was delayed due to mechanical issues. Orange cones, signage and Highway Police officers will control traffic.
For more travel information in Arkansas, click here.