Heading across the I-55 bridge soon? Plan ahead for lane closures

MARION, Ark — A routine inspection of the I-55 bridge is leading to lane closures for parts of the next two weeks, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation officials.

Weather permitting, the closures are planned on the following days:

Monday, October 4 through Thursday, October 10 : 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the outside southbound lane

Monday, October 11 through Thursday, October 14: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the outside northbound lane

The inspection began in August, but was delayed due to mechanical issues. Orange cones, signage and Highway Police officers will control traffic.