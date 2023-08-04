Lane closures along S. Parkway E. to last four months

Road work will begin Aug. 7, with eastbound closures for two months, then westbound closures the following two months.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Drivers who use South Parkway regularly will see some detours coming up.

The City of Memphis said beginning on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at about 7 a.m., all eastbound lanes on South Parkway between Cummings St. and S. Bellevue Blvd. will be closed to through traffic.

The city said a contractor will be working on pavement repairs on that section of South Parkway.

The eastbound closure will last about two months. Once that is completed, all westbound lanes in that same stretch will be closed to through traffic, and that will last the next two months.

Expect delays in the area.

The signed detour route for eastbound S. Parkway will use Cummings St., E. Trigg Ave. and S. Bellevue Blvd.

The detour for westbound S. Parkway will use of S. Bellevue Blvd, Kerr Ave., Azalia St. and Cummings St.