Large brush fire affecting traffic on Hwy 51

Shelby County Fire said both sides of Hwy 51 are closed as crews are battling a 10-acre fire.

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — The Shelby County Fire Department (SCFD) and Millington Fire Department are fighting a 10-acre brush fire near Hwy 51 and Fite Road in Millington, according to SCFD.

The fire and smoke is causing visibility issues that has shut down all lanes of Hwy 51 near the scene, SCFD said.

The fire department said to avoid the area so crews can continue to fight the fire and assess the scene. Austin Peay Hwy can be used as an alternate route.

SCFD said the fire poses no concern to the nearby Du Pont chemical plant, as the facility has its own fire brigade.