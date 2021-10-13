McIngvale Road & exit officially open on I-269 in Desoto County

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss — McIngvale Road and the exit officially opened on I-269 in Desoto County Wednesday.
The 1.5-mile stretch includes a five-lane connector from Hernando to the Tennessee state line. The goal is to ease traffic on I-269, I-55, and Hernando streets.
John Caldwell with the Mississippi Department of Transportation said he hopes an economic boom will follow, and keep people in Mississippi.
"If we continue to grow, we continue to build our infrastructure, then we can keep our kids home and keep our best and brightest here to get jobs and keep the economic development re-occurring. So, my grandkids and yours can stay in the community and not have to move off for a job,” said Caldwell.
Interstate I-269 is already open to traffic. With this new exit, it's 27-minutes away from Beale Street and 30-minutes from Collierville.