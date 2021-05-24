Slow down Memphis | Click It or Ticket campaign has begun in the Mid-South

The Click It or Ticket campaign will last through June 6th.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — School is ending, summer is coming, and vacations are starting. That means more people are hitting the roads.

You'll see more Memphis police and Tennessee troopers on the highways and interstates to remind you to "Click It or Ticket." It's simple - put on your seatbelt or get a ticket.

According to the latest data, 403 people not wearing a seat belt were killed in Tennessee car crashes last year. That's 33% of all 2020 traffic deaths in the state.

But officers said some, if not most, of those deaths were preventable.

"Buckling up is a safe thing. It's simple to do. It'll keep you and your family safe. The life that you may save may be your own,” said Col. Keith Watson with the Memphis Police Department Traffic Division. “We ask that you buckle up and obey all the traffic laws. If you don't do it for yourself, do it for your family members, your loved ones, your mother, your father, your brother and sister."

The Click It or Ticket campaign will last through June 6th when officers said the roads are the busiest.