Drivers beware: inspections mean lane closures along the I-40 Hernando de Soto bridge

Lane closures are set to begin on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, as ARDOT and its consultant begin the inspections.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Get ready for lane closures on the I-40 Hernando de Soto bridge over the Mississippi River.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation and HNTB will be performing a hands-on inspection for the bridge and evaluate the repair work done last summer after cracks were found along the bridge.

Lane closures are set to begin westbound on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, and continue for eight days, including weekends. Once that is done, there will be lane closures eastbound for about eight more days.

Only one lane of traffic in one direction will be closed at a time.

  • Westbound outside lanes: Monday – Friday 5:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
  • Eastbound outside lanes: Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.
  • Either WB or EB outside: Saturday – Sunday 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

This summer, a consultant will perform ultrasonic testing on the steel welds west of the main arch. The full inspection of the main arch spans is scheduled for September.

