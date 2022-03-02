Memphis ice storm causes major pileup and crashes

Thursday afternoon, car after car could be seen wrecked as cameras caught footage of a rare 16-car pileup on Austin Peay Highway and James Road.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Thursday’s icy weather ended in multiple crashes throughout the city caused by dangerous road conditions. And it is possible conditions could be worse on Friday.

The Memphis Fire Department confirmed that there were a total of 21 people involved, but only 6 people were taken to the hospital. Two of them were listed in critical condition and the four others expected to recover. A MATA bus kept drivers warm while help arrived.

Meanwhile, on I-40, T-DOT cameras caught a semi-truck jack-knifed on the Hernando DeSoto Bridge. Memphis Police said there were no injures.

Also, there was a reported accident on I-55 that led to backups.

