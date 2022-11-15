I-55/Crump Boulevard infrastructure project impacts traffic for Memphians

“There’s going to be quite a few changes," said TDOT Community Relations Officer Nichole Lawrence.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While trying to create a safer community, many Memphians are seeing their morning commutes affected.

“This is going to reconstruct that whole interchange, it’s going to include a roundabout. We’re also encompassing some repairs to the I-55 bridge. You’ll now have a free-flowing interstate system coming off of that bridge instead of coming down into Crump Boulevard, so it’ll be a safer interchange for everyone,” said Lawrence.

Neighborhoods like French Fort are seeing the biggest impacts to the roads, however. From detours, to closed streets and changes in traffic patterns.

“The traffic shift going on right now is all of I-55 traffic North and Southbound has been shifted into the Southbound lanes, and that is one way in each direction,” said Lawrence.

A new bridge will also be constructed off of Wisconsin Avenue, which is expected to being in just a few weeks, taking about a year to complete according to estimations. However, the entire I-55/Crump Boulevard project is expected to take around two more years overall.

“This lane closure where the traffic has shifted North and Southbound all into the Southbound lane, that’s going to last until 2023, maybe early winter of 23, the entire project is scheduled to be complete in the first quarter of 25,” said Lawrence.

According to TDOT, the best thing for drivers to do is adjust their morning commute, leave a little earlier to account for traffic, potentially explore alternate routes, and be aware of construction on the road.