MPD presents Memphis' most dangerous intersections to City Council

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Driving through Memphis can not only be a headache, but certain intersections are much more dangerous than others.

This week, Memphis Police showed the Memphis City Council which areas caused the most accidents so far in 2023.

ABC24 went to some of those locations and spoke with people who frequent those areas about the number of accidents they see.

There are a number of steps Memphis Police’s Traffic Division and Tennessee Highway Patrol are doing to crack down on vehicle accidents around the city especially at Winchester and Riverdale Roads in Hickory Hill. That area has the highest number of accidents so far this year.

Week after week, it is crash after crash.

“Here we go again. It’s nothing new,” said Christian Jones, Suga Mama Snoballs Manager. “I got hit on this road.”

Jones’ job is near Riverdale Rod and Shelby Drive.

“Memphis really just gives anybody a license at this point,” said Jones. “It’s becoming annoying which is bad. That’s how bad it is. You will see three or four each week.”

Tuesday, Memphis Police showed Memphis City Council their findings on the most dangerous intersections in Memphis.

That Shelby Drive and Riverdale Road intersection has the second highest number of accidents so far this year at 82 accidents. The highest was at Winchester and Riverdale roads with 101 accidents.

South 3rd Street and East Mitchell had four fatalities, which is the most of any intersection.

“We look at the numbers. Based on those numbers, we try to put officers in the area to do traffic enforcement to slow people down, make them pay more attention to what they’re doing,” said Col. Marcus Worthy, MPD Traffic Division.

MPD said they are also working with Tennessee Highway Patrol on initiatives such as Operation Grizzly and Taking Back the Loop to target high-risk reckless drivers and increase presence.

“We have to get more troopers. That’s our part,” said Col. Matt Perry, Tennessee Highway Patrol. “I want to have enough troopers to work, to do the job properly. We’re still going to bring troopers from across the state because we want to do more.”

“Increased presence is the new thing. People are noticing,” said Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland.

For Jones, he said it all comes down to the drivers.

“People just don’t have patience,” said Jones.