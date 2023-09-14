Memphis is the 4th deadliest city for pedestrians | How other cities are addressing the problem

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Within the course of 24 hours, two separate pedestrian deaths took place in Memphis, one by tractor trailer at Thomas and Chelsea, and another near the Liberty Bowl.



The Liberty Park area has seen several deaths recently. Last month, four lost their lives in separates crashes just hours apart from each other.



Memphis is one of the deadliest cities for pedestrians in the United States, ranking top four according to Money Geek.



“One pedestrian death is one too many,” said Martavius Jones, Memphis City Council Chairman.



According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, as of the morning of Sept. 14th, Memphis has seen 37 pedestrian related deaths so far this year. As a country, the death rate has hit a 41 year high of 7,500 deaths.



“It got progressively worse during lockdown, and now we’re dealing with the aftermath of that,” said John Barth, Indianapolis City County Council Member.



Barth has been trying to fight the alarming trend in Indianapolis. One of the city’s approaches to keeping pedestrians safe, called Complete Streets, passed just last year. This plan requires Indianapolis Public Works to build new streets and sidewalks with everyone in mind, be it people driving, cycling or walking.



“That way overtime, that kind of pedestrian friendly infrastructure will be put into place, and the city will change overtime,” said Barth, “For example, in downtown Indianapolis, a street that was rebuilt now includes a protected bike lane. That would not have happened if we did not have a Complete Streets ordinance.”