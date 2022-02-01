Suspect in custody, accused of shooting at deputy: Traffic delays in several areas due to the investigation

A chase for a suspect who reportedly shot at a Shelby County Sheriff's deputy has led to traffic delays across the Memphis area Tuesday morning.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A chase for a suspect who reportedly shot at a Shelby County Sheriff's deputy has led to traffic delays across the Memphis area Tuesday morning.

According to the sheriff's office, a suspect shot at a deputy's vehicle in the area of I-40 and Sycamore View Tuesday morning. They said the suspect took off, but crashed near I-240 and 385.

The sheriff's office said suspect was detained and taken to the hospital. They said no deputies were injured.

Preliminary reports state that a suspect shot at an officer’s vehicle in the area of I-40/Sycamore View. The suspect fled and then crashed near 240/385. The suspect was detained and transported to a local hospital. There are no reports of officer injuries. Expect traffic delays. — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) February 1, 2022

Traffic is being diverted along I-240 at 385 as part of the investigation. Traffic is backed up all the way to Walnut Grove as well.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, westbound lanes of I-240 are affected, the exit ramp at mile marker 16.6 is closed, and shoulders are blocked.

TDOT also said police activity on I-240 at mile marker 11B near I-240 and Sycamore View and the flyover is blocking westbound Exit Ramp's two right lanes.

Memphis Police also said westbound Winchester to Centennial and eastbound Winchester to Hacks Cross are being shut down due to the investigation. The lanes will remain closed for an unspecified time.

Drivers should avoid all the areas if at all possible.