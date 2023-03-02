Memphis Police re-activating special traffic enforcement unit

Memphis Police said the move is being done to help cut down on traffic-related deaths in the city, which claimed 230 lives in 2022.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A unit designed to improve traffic safety in Memphis streets by better enforcing speeding, drag racing and reckless driving made its return Saturday, Memphis Police announced Thursday.

The Special Traffic Enforcement Unit (STEU) was re-activated February 25 after MPD said the city has been "challenged" by reckless driving and other traffic violations over the past five years.

MPD said their officers responded to more than 37,000 crashes in Memphis in 2022, which resulted in 230 deaths, 83 of which were pedestrians.

The STEU is designed to better enforce traffic violations like speeding, reckless driving and drag racing, and will consist of 10 uniformed police sergeants driving marked cars patrolling Memphis streets.

"The Memphis Police Department is committed to serving and protecting the citizens in our community and believe this proactive approach to safety will further enhance the effort we are taking to protect our city," MPD said in a statement.