MEMPHIS, Tenn β€” Drivers, be aware. North Front Street near the Pinch District and Uptown will be closed to traffic for four weeks.

Work began Tuesday morning, July 18, 2023. The portion of North Front St. from Sycamore Ave. to Greenlaw Ave., and Mill Ave. between North Front and North Main St., will be closed to traffic for a drainage improvement project, according to the City of Memphis.